Gram Panchayat elections pick up pace in Mysuru region

With Gram Panchayat (GP) elections scheduled in two phases, on December 22 and 27, rural pockets in the Mysuru region are abuzz with activities. Attractive offers, negotiations, and even revenge has taken centre-stage.

Political parties are making all efforts to strengthen their rural base, with the Assembly elections two years away. GP elections assume great significance, as it is the ideal time for all three major parties of the state, to strengthen at the grassroots level.

The elections are likely to witness a triangular contest in Mysuru region. While BJP held a week-long Grama Swaraj conventions, eyeing the maximum number of panchayats, the Congress, which lost the bypolls, wants to gain foothold and win maximum possible number of seats. The JD(S) also wants to regain its lost ground. JD(S) youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy's recent visit to Mandya district, and suggesting a meeting of all district presidents is in this direction.

A tahsildar has offered Rs 25 lakh for the development of a temple in a village, in Keragodu GP, if the people unanimously elect his wife, in Mandya district. He has assured additional funds, with his contacts, for the development of the village. Those who wanted to file nominations are said to have planned to withdraw from the fray, for development sake.

Similarly, in a village of Nelamakanahalli GP in Malavalli taluk, Mandya district, the aspirants have offered to pay lakhs of rupees for the post of president and vice-president, if they are elected unanimously. But, it is too far-fetched as the reservations for the posts will have to be announced by the government, later.

Mandya Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Zulfikar-ulla said, "Luring people with money for unanimous election is an offense. A letter would be written to the Election Officer."

In an effort to keep away poultry farm owner Jayaramu from elections, miscreants allegedly poisoned water fed to the birds, resulting in the death of hundreds of birds, at Sollepura under Kikkeri hobli of KR Pet taluk. Jayaramu has already served as GP vice president thrice.

In Hassan, MLA H D Revanna, alleged that BJP leaders have told the panchayat development officers to disburse Rs 10,000 to BJP supported candidates, demanding conduct of free and fair elections.

The residents of Himmavu village in Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru district, who had sold their lands for establishing a factory, have warned of boycotting the GP polls, if they are not provided jobs.