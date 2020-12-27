Gram Panchayat poll candidate gives birth on polling day eve

A pregnant woman who contested for Gram Panchayat polls delivered a baby girl at around 11 pm on the eve of polling day at the government community hospital in Wadi town.

Manjula Guduba is the candidate for Ward No 4 at Ingalagi village in Chittapur taluk. Both mother and baby are in fine fettle.

Interestingly, the both new mother and her mother-in-law are in fray. While the mother-in-law contested from Ward No 3, the daughter-in-law is a candidate from Ward No 4.

Manjula was admitted to the hospital in Wadi after she experienced labour pain.