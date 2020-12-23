Gram Panchayat polls: 4 Covid-infected patients cast votes

With the State Election Commission allowing the Covid-19 infected to exercise their franchise, four infected in Bantwal had cast their vote by wearing a PPE kit, informed District Health Officer Dr Ramachandra Bayari.

People with Coronavirus infection were allowed to exercise their franchise during the final hour of the polling.

All precautionary measures were taken by the officials to allow as many as 20 Covid-19 patients to exercise their franchise.

However, no infected patient in Mangaluru and Moodbidri taluks exercised their franchise.