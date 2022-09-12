Greens oppose house built by wildlife biologist in Bandipur

Environmentalists have opposed the construction of a building by wildlife biologist Sanjay Gubbi in the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) under the Bandipur tiger reserve.

Joseph Hoover, honorary president of United Conservation Movement and former member of State Wildlife Board, has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the principal chief conservator of forests, alleging that Gubbi had violated wildlife norms.

However, Gubbi denied the allegations and said the house was being constructed for personal use as per rules.

Gubbi has four acres and 15 guntas of land on survey number 279 at Bachahalli in Hangala hobli of Gundlupet taluk. The land is in his wife’s name.

It comes under the ESZ of Bandipur. The Kaniyanapura elephant corridor too passes through the area, it is said.

Hoover alleged that former Bandipur director S R Natesh had given permission for the construction, even though the region comes under ESZ.

“When Balachandra was Bandipur director, he had written a letter to the DC, urging him to clear the resorts, homestays and commercial buildings in the ESZ. How did the authorities give permission to Gubbi?” he asked.

Gubbi had sought permission on February 22, 2021, for constructing a house for shelter and to keep agricultural implements.

The Bandipur director gave permission for building a house for personal use on five guntas of land on February 24, this year.

Rules state that the construction should not exceed five guntas and that it should not be a commercial building.

Gubbi said, “The house is being constructed as per law. The works are being taken up, ensuring that it does not affect the movement of wildlife. Legal action has been taken against those levelling false allegations”.

Efforts to contact Bandipur director Ramesh Kumar turned futile.