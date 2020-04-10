Grocery stores selling cigarettes, gutka banned in Sira

DHNS
DHNS, Sira (Tumakuru district),
  • Apr 10 2020, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 17:47 ist
Representative image/iStock

Tahsildar Najeeda Zam Zam said that legal action would be initiated against grocery stores selling cigarettes, gutka, and pan masala. 

It may be recalled that one person died of COVID-19 and his son tested positive for the virus a few weeks ago and Sira town has been declared a 'red zone'.

Najeeda said that stores selling gutka, pan masala and cigarettes would be shut down permanently if they disobey the rule. 

She noted that people were gathering in numbers to gamble in various parts of the taluk. In case people notice such nefarious activities, they have been asked to call 08135-275237 and 08135-275065. 

cigarettes
gutka
Tumakuru
Coronavirus lockdown
Karnataka
