Grocery stores selling cigarettes, gutka banned in Sira

Tahsildar Najeeda Zam Zam said that legal action would be initiated against grocery stores selling cigarettes, gutka, and pan masala.

It may be recalled that one person died of COVID-19 and his son tested positive for the virus a few weeks ago and Sira town has been declared a 'red zone'.

Najeeda said that stores selling gutka, pan masala and cigarettes would be shut down permanently if they disobey the rule.

She noted that people were gathering in numbers to gamble in various parts of the taluk. In case people notice such nefarious activities, they have been asked to call 08135-275237 and 08135-275065.