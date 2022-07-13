Group clash in Shivamogga a concocted case: Police

The clash between two groups from different religions on Balraj Urs Road in the city on the night of July 11 is "nothing but a concocted case", police said.

Harsha, a member of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike, had lodged a complaint at Jayanagar police station alleging that he was assaulted by a five-member gang from the Muslim community.

When police examined the CCTV footage as part of the probe, they were shocked to find that Harsha was with four other persons and the gang clashed with a three-member gang from the minority community. Harsha and four others were seen chasing the other gang in the CCTV footage.

Later, the three-member gang also lodged a complaint alleging that the other gang attacked them when they were heading towards a mosque carrying flowers.

Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad told DH that two FIRs had been booked in the group clash.

"It seems to be a concocted case. Harsha and four persons have reportedly attacked the other gang and lodged a complaint before they did. However, the investigation is still in progress."

Four held over attack on right-wing activist

Police have nabbed four persons belonging to the minority community in connection with the attack on Bajrang Dal activist Kantharaj.

Shoaib, Junaid, Sadiq and Mubarak, aged between 19 and 21 years, are the arrested. They are residents of Rajiv Gandhi layout in the city.

Kantharaj, a resident of the same area, was the lone active member of the right wing.

A madrasa in the area and two bikes were damaged when violence broke out in the city after the death of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha on February 20 this year. As an act of retaliation, the arrested assaulted Kantharaj when he came out of his house in Rajiv Gandhi layout after having dinner on the night of July 11.