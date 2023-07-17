Groups clash over remarks against Prophet in Karnataka's Sindhanur village

Two groups clashed over derogatory references on Prophet Muhammad at RH (Bengali) camp-2 in Sindhanur taluk on Sunday night. The police officials have arrested four persons and booked 35 people in this connection.

A tense situation prevailed in the village following the group clash between people of two communities. One person, who was injured in the incident, is undergoing treatment at the government hospital.

A woman had reportedly posted a derogatory statement on Instagram on Saturday. A group belonging to a particular community from Sindhanur went to the village to enquire about the person who posted the message. They returned to Sindhanur after the elders of the village warned the woman.

But, the group returned to the village on Sunday night and raised slogans in favour of the Prophet by gathering at Durgadevi temple in the village. The villagers opposed it, resulting in verbal altercations and clashes between both groups.

Over 110 policemen, led by circle inspector Ravikumar Kappatnavar, rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Former MP K Virupakshappa, BJP leaders Kolla Sheshagiri Rao, Madhwaraj Achar, VHP leader Prahlad Kengal among others visited the village.

Protest

Meanwhile, the residents of RH 1, 2, 3 and 4 Bengali camps on Monday staged a protest in front of mini Vidhana Soudha office in Sindhanur, demanding a stringent action against those who barged into the temple at RH 2 camp and assaulted the villagers.