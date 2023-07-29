Gruha Laxmi: Online registration centre sealed 

Gruha Laxmi: Online registration centre sealed for collecting money

Mahakali Internet Centre run by Ajeet Idli had been collecting money for the registration of Gruha Laxmi Scheme beneficiaries.

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jul 29 2023, 23:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 23:16 ist
Gram One Centre at Awarkhod village in Athani taluk in Belagavi sealed by officials for collecting money to register Gruha Laxmi scheme beneficiaries on Saturday. Credit: DH Photo

An online registration centre wherein money was being collected for registration of Gruha Laxmi Scheme beneficiaries was sealed in Raibag taluk's Chinchali village on Saturday.

Also Read | Karnataka: 55.18% women register for Gruha Lakshmi scheme in a week, Belagavi leads the way

Bases on complaint that Rs 100 was being collected for each registration, centre was sealed and case was registered by Harugeri police.

Karnataka
Corruption

