Gruha Laxmi: Online registration centre sealed for collecting money

An online registration centre wherein money was being collected for registration of Gruha Laxmi Scheme beneficiaries was sealed in Raibag taluk's Chinchali village on Saturday.
Mahakali Internet Centre run by Ajeet Idli had been collecting money for the registration of Gruha Laxmi Scheme beneficiaries.
Also Read | Karnataka: 55.18% women register for Gruha Lakshmi scheme in a week, Belagavi leads the way
Bases on complaint that Rs 100 was being collected for each registration, centre was sealed and case was registered by Harugeri police.
