Guest faculties end lives; depression suspected

Two guest faculties of a government degree college in Malavalli taluk ended their lives in one month, during lockdown. This has raised suspicion that depression might have been the cause for their suicide.

The deceased are Kokila (35), a guest faculty of the Commerce stream, and Suresh (29), of History department of the same college. While Kokila ended her life by hanging on May 11, Suresh had died of self-immolation on June 4.

Kokila, a resident of Bharathinagar, has a son, studying 7th standard. Suresh is a bachelor.

Both lecturers were popular among the students. It is said that they were disappointed about not getting a government job.

As the government had failed to release the salary since several months, they were facing financial problems and might have ended their lives, due to depression.

Principal K T Venkatesh said, “Both lecturers were working in the college since three years. Kokila was very intelligent and Suresh aspired for a university job. They were conducting online classes for students during lockdown. They might have ended their lives out of depression.”

Kokila’s sister has lodged a complaint with Bharathinagar Police that Kokila committed suicide due to depression. Mandya police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with Suresh’s suicide.

Suresh, who dreamt of a government job, was under depression. He was under treatment, according to his family members.