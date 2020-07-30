Gulbarga rural MLA tests positive for Covid-19

Gulbarga Rural MLA Basavaraj Mattimud joined the list of high profile politicians from the state to tested positive for Covid-19. He has been isolated at his residence and is undergoing treatment.

Basavaraj is the seventh elected representative from Kalyana Karnataka region to contract the virus.

Sedam MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur and Jewargi MLA Dr Ajay Singh from Kalaburagi district, Humnabad MLA Rajashekhar Patil and his MLC brother and Bidar MP Bhagwanth Khuba, and Forest Minister Anand Singh from this region had earlier tested positive for novel coronavirus.