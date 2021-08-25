Gun misfire: FIR against cop in Davangere

A day after police constable R Chetan, who died following an accidental misfire of his gun, Extension police, on Tuesday, registered FIR against police Srinivas, who was in charge of the armory, in connection with the case.

Speaking to DH, Superintendent of Police CB Rishyanth said it is part of routine activity when such incidents take place. The officials would probe into the incident. The department would initiate action against the staff in charge of armory if he is proved guilty. He also made it clear that the staff would not be kept under suspension during the probe. A case has been registered under IPC section 304. (Causing death by negligence).