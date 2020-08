Gurmatkal MLA Naganagouda Kandkur tested positive for Covid-19.

Sharanagouda Kandkur, son of the MLA, tweeted that his father and brother Mallikarjun Reddy tested for Covid-19.

However, they are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to the hospital.

Kandkur has requested that those who have come in their contact to isolate themselves and get tested for novel coronavirus.