H D Kumaraswamy compares ruling BJP to Tuqlaq govt

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mandya,
  • Apr 24 2020, 14:48 ist
  Apr 24 2020, 14:48 ist
Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy compared the BJP government in Karnataka to the Tuqlaq government.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to the district at KRS village on Friday, he criticised the government for shifting the COVID-19 suspects to Ramanagara, creating anxiety among the people there, as five of them have tested positive.

"The government is misusing the coronavirus incident. Will expose all soon," he said. 

Commenting on the suicide attempt of the ASHA worker in the taluk, he said, no official has taken any steps and have neglected the issue.

