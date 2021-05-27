H D Revanna upset with Karnataka govt for ‘ignoring Hassan’

MLA H D Revanna criticised the state government for neglecting Hassan district, even during the crisis like Covid, which has been claiming hundreds of lives.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Government Crawford Hospital in Sakleshpur on Thursday, Revanna said, “The district has been totally neglected as it has six JD(S) MLAs. Let them do politics during the election time, but it is not right for the government to do revenge politics even during the pandemic.”

Highlighting staff shortage, Revanna said, “There is a need for more than 25 doctors in the taluk health centres, including Crawford Hospital. There are more than 100 doctors’ posts vacant in the district. The government has not been responding to this.”

Out of 100 people, 45 are testing positive for Covid in the district. Around 956 people have succumbed to the infection. The death rate is high as the Covid has spread among the community in rural areas. Despite this, the government has been neglecting the district, he alleged.

Even though the district in-charge minister and deputy commissioner enforces strict lockdown, the CM cancels it in half-an-hour. Though the government claims of giving total power to the DCs, the Hassan DC has not been given a free hand, he alleged.