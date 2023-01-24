H D Revanna's wife to contest from Hassan

DHNS
DHNS, Hassan,
  • Jan 24 2023, 19:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2023, 19:55 ist
Holenarasipur MLA H D Revanna's wife Bhavani Revanna. Credit: DH Photo

Former Hassan Zilla Panchayat member and Holenarasipur MLA H D Revanna's wife Bhavani Revanna has put an end to speculation by announcing that she will be contesting from JD(S) for the Hassan segment for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Bhavani Revanna was participating in the inauguration of the Annappa Swami temple at Salagame in Hassan taluk Tuesday.

There was speculation that MLA H D Revanna may switch over to the Hassan segment from Holenarasipur and field Bhavani Revanna there, as it would be a safe bet for Bhavani to win and enter active politics.

Bhavani Revanna on Tuesday clarified that she will be contesting as the JD(S) candidate from Hassan.

