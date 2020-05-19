H Nagesh warns legal action against misuse of K C Valley water

District in-charge minister H Nagesh on Tuesday warned of taking legal action against those misusing the K C Valley project water.

“The K C Valley project water is being misused in the district. Bescom and minor irrigation department officials have conducted a meeting in this regard. Drilling of new borewells within 100 metre radius from the project canal has been banned. Legal action will be taken against those misusing the water,” he said.

Nagesh chaired a meeting to review the latest status of the project here.

“The height of the check dams at some places is affecting smooth flow of the water to lakes. Height of the check dams should be reduced. Only two feet water should remain in the check dams, while the rest should flow to other tanks,” he said.

Nagesh said that the quantity of water would be increased from 260 MLD to 400 MLD by September.

The minister directed the officials to tighten measures at check points in border areas to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“I didn’t know that the management of R L Jalappa hospital has refused to treat the Covid-19 patients. Doctors in the SNR district hospital are capable of treating the patients,” he said.