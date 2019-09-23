H V Manjunath resigns as CB' Pur ZP President

In a sudden and unexpected move, Chikkaballapur zilla panchayat president H V Manjunath on Monday tendered his resignation to the post of zilla pachayat president.

The resignation comes in the wake of the instructions from the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

It is said that the Congress party has decided to teach a lesson to disqualified legislator Dr K Sudhakar by sidelining his supporters.

In the last three months, Manjunath has tendered his resignation for the second time.

On June 26, he met Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department principal secretary and submitted his resignation based on the directions of KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao.

The ZP vice-president Nirmala too had submitted her resignation then.

The last day for acceptance of Manjunath's resignation was July 11. After his resignation, there was heavy fight for the post. In an unexpected development, the party changed its decision in the wake of reports that Sudhakar would soon quit the party and join the BJP.

The KPCC directed Manjunath and Nirmala to withdraw their resignations and the duo followed the order.

After about two-and-half months, Rao has once again instructed Manjunath to submit the resignation.

It is said that Manchenahalli constituency member P N Prakash has decided to continue in the party and not follow Sudhakar. Hence, the party has decided to make him the next president.

When contacted, Manjunath said that he was a loyal Congress party worker and would follow instructions of the party.

"I served as per my conscience. I thank all those who cooperated and supported me discharge my duties," he said.

He said that it was ethical to follow instructions of the party that had given him the opportunity.