Halebeedu closes down tourist spots for a month

The Archaeological Survey of India has decided to close temples and popular monuments in Halebeedu to keep tourists away in the wake of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hoysaleshwara, Kedareshwara and Jain temples and monuments were closed from Friday, as Covid-19 cases surged across the state.

As per the order issued by the ASI, the monuments and tourist spots will be closed for the public for one month, from April 15 to May 15. As the decision was sudden, tourists who had arrived on the spot had to return disappointed. It may be mentioned that the temples and the monuments were closed for two months from March 17 last year, for the same reason.