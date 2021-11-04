Halurave Utsav held at MM Hills

Halurave Utsav held at MM Hills

  Nov 04 2021
Girls carry holy water as part of Halurave utsav at Male Mahadeshwara Hill in Chamarajanagar district on Thursday. Credit: DH Photo

Halarave utsav was held at Male Mahadeshwara Swami temple on Thursday.

The Utsav is celebrated on Deepavali Amavasya every year. As many as 101 girls aged between 10 and 12 years belonging to Bedagampanna community bring holy water from Haalaahalla nearly 7 km from MM Hills. They perform abhisheka to Male Mahadeshwara Swami.

The utsav was held under the guidance of Shanta Mallikarjuna Swami of Salur mutt.

Due to Covid restrictions, only devotees from local areas and employees of Male Mahadeshwara Temple Development Authority participated in the event.

