Hampi musical pillars: Heritage activists strike a note of caution

The Vijaya Vittala temple complex is a big draw for the tourists visiting the City of Ruins. The musical pillars of the temple is one of the two stone marvels of the complex, (the other being the famed stone chariot). But the musical pillars, also known as Saregama pillars, will soon be relegated into the dustbin of history, if not protected from the incessant tapping/knocking of pillars by the curious visitors.

The musical notes that emanate from the 56 pillars surrounding the columns in the ranga mantapa fascinated many over the years. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) banned tapping or pillars a decade ago. But the visitors continue to tap the pillars to satiate their curiosity. Because of which many pillars are disfigured. A few of them have suffered an extensive

damage.

There’s a strict vigil at Vittala temple. The security guards don’t allow the tourists near the pillars. The local guides make the tourists listen to the distinct musical notes by knocking/tapping the pillars of sabha mantapa or kalyana mantapa. These intricately carved pillars are losing their sheen.

History buffs and heritage activists fear that the relentless tapping might cause irreparable damage to the pillars.

“Vijaya Vittala Temple in Hampi is a rare architectural marvel. Most of the pillars of the temple complex produce distinct musical notes on tapping. The ASI has taken measures to protect the Vittala temple and the stone chariot - two major architectural marvels of Vijayanagara empire, but there’s no adequate security for the sabha mantapa and kalyana mantapa. Because of which, the pillars are getting disfigured. The ASI should take urgent measures to protect the pillars for posterity,” Vishwanath Malagi, president, Vijayanagar Smaraka Samskruti Samrakshana Sene, rued.

When contacted, P Kalimuthu, Deputy Superintendent, ASI, Hampi Circle, said, “The issue has not been brought to my notice. I will look into it (security lapses) and take appropriate action accordingly.”