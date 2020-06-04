Hampi varsity is denying us our fellowships: Students

Students of Hampi Kannada University have complained that they were forced to sign bond that would deny them their fellowships and right to protest.

A few research students on the condition of anonymity told DH: “The varsity authorities made us take an undertaking that we would not indulge in ragging or other criminal activities before the enrollment for research/doctoral programmes. The bond further said that they (students) would not expect any fellowship and that they would abide by the decisions taken by the varsity.”

“The varsity has not given a fellowship of Rs 10,000 a month to about 350 students from 2017-18. The students, most of whom are from rural areas, are finding it tough to carry on without fellowship money. In the past, students had staged an overnight protest demanding their due. We had even approached the elected representatives. The varsity authorities took it personal and scuttled our voices by forcing to sign the undertaking,” an aggrieved student poured out his woes to DH.

Meanwhile, Hampi varsity Vice Chancellor Prof S C Ramesh said, “There’s nothing wrong in making students sign bonds. Even engineering colleges do it. The varsity has not received fellowship money for 2017-18. However, as per rules, we have paid fellowship to a few students in 2018-19. We will clear the pending dues once we get the grants.”