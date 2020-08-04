Hampi Varsity Vice Chancellor tests positive for Covid-19

Hampi Kannada University Vice-Chancellor Sa Chi Ramesh tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

His house located on the premises of the varsity has been sanitized by health department staff. Holiday has been declared for the varsity staff for five days with effect from Monday.

Ramesh underwent rapid antigen test on August 1 and the results came back positive. Throat swab test has confirmed the virus.

He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru, said health department officials.