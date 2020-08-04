Hampi Varsity VC tests positive for Covid-19

Hampi Varsity Vice Chancellor tests positive for Covid-19

DHNS
DHNS, Hosapete,
  • Aug 04 2020, 23:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2020, 23:26 ist
Hampi University VC Sa Chi Ramesh. Credit: DH Photo

Hampi Kannada University Vice-Chancellor Sa Chi Ramesh tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

His house located on the premises of the varsity has been sanitized by health department staff. Holiday has been declared for the varsity staff for five days with effect from Monday. 

Ramesh underwent rapid antigen test on August 1 and the results came back positive. Throat swab test has confirmed the virus. 

He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru, said health department officials.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Hampi varsity

What's Brewing

'Alarming rise in cybercrime cases during Covid-19'

'Alarming rise in cybercrime cases during Covid-19'

WhatsApp brings new search feature to curb fake news

WhatsApp brings new search feature to curb fake news

From Manhattan to Hiroshima: The race for the atom bomb

From Manhattan to Hiroshima: The race for the atom bomb

How TikTok’s owner failed to cross US-China divide

How TikTok’s owner failed to cross US-China divide

 