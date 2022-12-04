'Harassed' TN labourers rescued from Hassan in Karnataka

Ten labourers, including five children, allegedly harassed by not paying wages and deprived of food, were rescued by police at Hulimalakoppal village in Holenarasipur taluk, Hassan district, on Saturday night. All of them hail from Tamil Nadu.

Two women have been taken into custody, while three others are at large in connection with the case.

Based on the directions of legal services authority, the police visited Hulimalakoppal and rescued the labourers, who were brought to the village for agriculture work.

The labourers alleged that they were brought to Hulimalakoppal from Tamil Nadu by Ramalingam, Pushpa and Rukmini, two months ago. According to them, they harvested the sugarcane crop whenever they were told to do so.

“But we were not paid any money for the work. They were not even providing food properly. They were harassing us”, the labourers alleged.

According to Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, Pushpa and Rukmini have been taken into custody.