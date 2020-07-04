Harassment of workers of essential services alleged

Employees of establishments that are listed under essential services feel that they are being harassed by the police, under the guise of Prohibitory Orders, by blocking the main roads in the central business district (CBD), instead of penalising violators.

A lab technician, who requested anonymity, working on Krishna Vilas Road, said, that on Friday, after finishing work, around 7.30 pm, he left for home at Raghavendra Nagar.

“I turned to the left on Dewan’s Road as the Krishna Vilas Road is a containment zone, Maharani’s PU College onwards. Thus, I took an U-turn and headed towards Narayana Shastri Road via Bidaram Krishnappa Road, to join D Devaraja Urs Road. I moved towards DC’s office, as it is an one-way. I was supposed to take a right to Dewan’s Road, to reach Shivarampet and join Krishnaraja (KR) Circle, via Chikka Gadiyara.”

“However, Dewan’s Road was blocked beyond DD Urs Road also. Thus, I returned to my work place, via Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road. Again, I moved down Krishna Vilas Road and took the road on the southern side of Jaganmohan Palace (Lakshmi Vilas Road) and reached New Sayyaji Rao Road. New Sayyaji Rao Road, in between Thathaiah Park and Bramhapuri Gate of Mysuru Palace, was blocked, leaving a small gap, sufficient for two-wheelers. But, some police personnel, sitting on their motorbikes, on the footpath, shouted at me and stopped me from using this small gap to move towards KR Circle.”

“They did not listen to me, while I tried to tell them that I work for a diagnostic lab and I need to return home. They bluntly told me to return. To try my luck, I moved on New Sayyaji Rao Road, towards Agrahara. To my dismay, the road was again blocked near Patashala Circle. Riders of two more two-wheelers and an autorickshaw were already engaged in an argument with a Home Guard at the barricade. As the argument heated up, the Home Guard let us pass, with magnanimity. Thus, I reached Bannur Road, via Gun House, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Road, Sir Mirza Ismail Road and Nazarbad Police Station,” the lab technician said.

“To avoid coming out once again on Saturday morning, I bought milk at Milk Galaxy of MyMUL and headed towards home. The arch of Central Public Works Department (CPWD), that connects to my home was blocked and guarded by a policeman. He was so strict, that he was deaf to what I was saying. So, I took a U-turn on Bannur Road and returned to Milk Galaxy and took a right turn on Air Force Road to reach Jyothi Nagar and then to my home in Raghavendra Nagar,” the lab technician said.

“Right or wrong, District In-charge Minister S T Somasekhar said that unlike across the state, where Prohibitory Orders are in force from 8 pm, there will be early Prohibitory Orders, from 6 pm itself from Friday in Mysuru. All should follow the guidelines. If I am roaming around unnecessarily, let them arrest me, file a case against me, seize my motorbike and take action against me. Because I am in the healthcare sector, I have to attend to work, according to my shift timings. However, after finishing work, I was left roaming around, due to the blockades. Already, my salary has been slashed, citing Covid-19 pandemic. Besides, the price of petrol has increased over the past one month. My expedition, in search of a route to my home, consumes not only my energy and time, but also fuel cost,” the lab technician said.

“Instead of penalising violators, the police personnel have taken the easy route, of blocking the roads. As it is announced that essential services are available, they can check ID cards, for validity and genuineness, and let us. Otherwise, they can order all establishments, whether essential or non-essential, to close down by 5.30 pm, so that we can reach our home by 6 pm,” he said.

DCP A N Prakash Gowda said, “Police personnel are letting those working in the essential services and there is no problem. If one road is blocked, another road will be open, so they can use alternative roads. If there are problems, I will direct the officials to give passage to those in essential services.”