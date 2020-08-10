Hard work helped me to excel in SSLC exam: Dakshina Kannada student

Hard work and consistency in studies helped me to excel in SSLC exam by securing full marks, said Anush A L of Kumaraswamy English Medium High School, Subrahmanya in Dakshina Kannada.

“I was expecting above 620 marks but exhilarated at having scored the perfect score of 625. I had studied well with the help of my teachers and parents who guided me throughout,” he told DH.

“In fact, the lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic had created a bit of tension and irritation. I started studying meticulously once the exam time table were announced by the authorities,” he said. “I never counted how many hours I studied for. I used to revise the lessons daily. The homework in each subject helped me to revise the lessons daily. I want to take up PCMB in my PU.” he said. He hails from Balpa village in Sullia taluk.