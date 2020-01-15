Harihar church declared minor Basilica

Our Lady of Health Church in Harihar became the third church in Karnataka to be declared as Minor Basilica on Wednesday.

It is the 25th minor Basilica in the country. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa unveiled the decree to mark the celebrations.

Rector of Our Lady of Health Minor Basilica Anthony Peter said Basilica is declared by Pope on the basis of historicity. This is the third church in the state to be declared as minor Basilica. Considering its spiritual importance to the Christian faith and its influence in building reconciliation and peace among people, it was proposed that this shrine can be elevated to the status of a minor basilica. After careful consideration and proper scrutiny, the Vatican has raised the Shrine of Our Lady of Health, Harihar, to the status of a Minor Basilica on September 18, 2019, he added.

He said the Basilica is located at the heart of Harihar town and is located near the Railway station and the bus stand.