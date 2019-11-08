Harihar train extended to Goa

  Nov 08 2019
  • updated: Nov 09 2019, 02:41am ist
The railways has extended the Yeshwantpur-Harihar express to Vasco da Gama, Goa, for six months and also increased the number of services from three to five times in a week.

Accordingly, the train (16577/16578) Yeshwantpur–Harihar–Yeshwantpur triweekly intercity express will run as train no. 07309/07310 Yeshwantpur– Vasco da Gama – Yeshwantpur Tatkal Express Special for five days in a week with revised timings, till May 6, 2020.

The Yeshwantpur – Vasco da Gama (07309) Tatkal Special Express will depart from Yeshwantpur at 2.30 pm and reach Vasco da Gama at 6 am the next day. The train will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. In the return direction, Vasco da Gama – Yeswantpur (07310) Tatkal Special Express will depart Vasco da Gama at 9.20 pm and reach Yeshwantpur at 12:30 pm the next day. The train will have services on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

 

