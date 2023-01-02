Haryana man reunites with wife in Karnataka who went missing 9 years ago

In a heartwarming story, a man from Haryana was reunited with his wife after 9 long years, thanks to the efforts of an NGO that had sheltered her for the past 4 years. Kehar Singh, 55, a resident of Haryana had never thought he would be able to reunite with his wife after all these years but the new year turned out to be a blessing for the couple, which shares five children.

Kehar's wife Darshini, 50, had gone missing in Haryana and the former had filed a missing complaint but the family lost all hope after looking for her in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Punjab for years. She was finally found 9 years later in Karnataka's Kodagu at a shelter home, where she had been living for the past 4 years. The shelter home contacted Darshini's family and helped them reunite. It was challenging to find her family because Darshini was mentally unstable and had difficulty remembering her native place.

The shelter home, Thanal Ashram, managed to trace her family in Haryana's Rohtak after contacting the local police station.

Darshini, who went missing from Rohtak in 2013, somehow ended up in Karnataka in 2018. She was found by the local Kushalnagar police in Kodagu who then reached out to the NGO and requested it to take her in.

"Darshini’s condition improved gradually and 6 months ago, she was able to recall her hometown Rohtak and we contacted Haryana Police for information on missing complaints. Eventually, we came to know that there was a missing complaint about a woman from 2013 and managed to contact Kehar,” Mohammed Mustafa, who runs Thanal Home, told The Indian Express.

"The call from Mustafa was the biggest gift of my life,” Kehar was quoted as saying by IE. The couple went back to their native place in Rohtak on Sunday.