Hasanamba fest: Rains cause inconvenience for devotees

Hassan city and parts of the district have been receiving rains every day in the evenings for the last few days causing inconvenience to the devotees waiting in long queues to have darshan of Hasanamba at the temple in Hassan.
Heavy rains pounded for more than half-an-hour on Monday also. The devotees waiting in queues outside the temple had to run for shelter. Some had darshan fully drenched.
As there were restrictions last year to visit the temple, the district administration had made elaborate arrangements expecting a huge crowd this year. Monday was the fifth day of the festival.
There was a huge crowd at the temple on Monday, as it was a holiday on account of Kannada Rajyotsava. The counters selling special entrance tickets were also overcrowded.
The personnel deployed have been verifying the vaccination details before allowing the devotees into the temple. The Health department personnel administer vaccines for those, who are yet to get their dose.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few
'Language exchange' meets speed-dating in Jerusalem
Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi
Not just Facebook, these cos also on metaverse quest
Four reasons to watch Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe'
Kashmiri girl Tajamul Islam wins world kickboxing gold
Would Russia or China help US if space aliens invaded?
What next for Covid after world crosses 50 lakh deaths?
Is Ronaldo a help or hindrance for Manchester United?
DH Radio | Can 'heritage' tag save our trees?