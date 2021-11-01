Hasanamba fest: Rains cause inconvenience for devotees

Hassan city and parts of the district have been receiving rains every day in the evenings for the last few days causing inconvenience to the devotees waiting in long queues to have darshan of Hasanamba at the temple in Hassan.

Heavy rains pounded for more than half-an-hour on Monday also. The devotees waiting in queues outside the temple had to run for shelter. Some had darshan fully drenched.

As there were restrictions last year to visit the temple, the district administration had made elaborate arrangements expecting a huge crowd this year. Monday was the fifth day of the festival.

There was a huge crowd at the temple on Monday, as it was a holiday on account of Kannada Rajyotsava. The counters selling special entrance tickets were also overcrowded.

The personnel deployed have been verifying the vaccination details before allowing the devotees into the temple. The Health department personnel administer vaccines for those, who are yet to get their dose.