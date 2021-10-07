Hasanamba festival to begin from October 28

The Hasanamba Jatra Mahotsava will be held from October 28 to November 6 this year.

The temple opens once a year during the Deepavali festival.

The sanctum sanctorum of the temple will be opened at 12 noon on Thursday (October 28) as per the tradition followed for decades. It will be closed at 12 noon on November 6.

As the Covid cases are still being reported in the district, the district administration has restricted the entry of the public to the temple, like last year.

There would be a live telecast and LED screens would be installed around the temple to facilitate the devotees to have darshan of the goddess.

Only elected representatives and special invitees will be allowed to visit the temple, according to Minister K Gopalaiah, who is in charge of the district.

