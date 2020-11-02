Hasanamba: Gold ornaments handed over to temple

With just a few days left for the annual Hasanamba festival, gold ornaments of the goddess, kept in the district treasury, were taken out in a procession to the temple, on Monday.

The ornaments were taken out of the treasury, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner R Girish, Additional DC Kavitha Rajaram and Tahsildar Shivashankarappa. Pujas were performed and they were placed in a palanquin before taking to Hasanamba temple, amid tight police security.

The temple will be opened for the year on November 5 to 17. In the wake of Covid spread, the district administration has banned devotees to the temple, as a precautionary measure.

While people's representatives and dignitaries will be allowed to the temple on the first day, the public can have darshan via LED screens installed at several places in Hassan city.