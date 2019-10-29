Hasanamba temple closes for the year amid rituals

Curtains were drawn for the annual Hasanamba darshan this year, with the doors of the sanctum sanctorum closed and locked, amid rituals on Tuesday.

More than four lakh people had darshan of the deity this year. The temple doors were open for the public from October 17 to 29. Usually, the temple is closed after Balipadyami day. But, this year, the temple was closed on Balipadyami at 1.15 pm on Tuesday.

The doors were closed after special puja with mangalavadya. The lamps were lit, deity was adorned with flowers and ‘naivedya’ was offered, before sealing the doors.

District incharge Minister J C Madhuswamy, MLA Preetham Gowda, MLC M A Gopalaswamy, Tipaturu MLA P Nagesh, Deputy Commissioner R Girish, Assistant Commissioner Naveen Bhat, SP Ram Nivas Sapat, Additional SP Nandini, temple administrator H L Nagaraj and Tahsildar Meghana were present.

Though the public were not allowed to have darshan on the last day, a large number of people had gathered on the premises of the temple and were even allowed inside the temple.

Later, the jewellery of the presiding deity were taken out in a procession. The Hasanamba temple would be next opened on November 5, in 2020, and it will be kept open up to November 17.

While three lakh devotees had darshan last year, it was five lakh people, this year. Several politicians, dignitaries, including H D Deve Gowda, ministers, MLAs, and others visited the temple. MLA H D Revanna visited the temple eight times over 12 days.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Madhuswamy said, “There was no confusion, commotion or complaint during the festival this year. The festival should be conducted in a peaceful manner every year. A meeting will be held to upgrade the facilities in the temple. I have prayed for the prosperity of the government and the people of the state."

Rs 1.6 crore

Deputy Commissioner R Girish said, "The rains did not affect the darshan this year. Around 50,000 people had darshan on Monday. The temple has earned a revenue of Rs 1.6 crore from the sales of special entrance tickets of Rs 300 and Rs 1,000. However, the revenue earned from the sales of laddu and hundi will be known after the counting on Wednesday."