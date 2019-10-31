Hasanamba temple earns Rs 3.06 crore

The Hasanamba temple has earned a revenue of Rs 3.06 crore for the year 2019. The counting of the offerings in the hundis was held on Wednesday.

It began at 7 am and completed by 5 pm. The process was recorded on CCTV cameras. The authorities disclosed that the temple has earned Rs 3,06,41,011 this year. The earnings last year was Rs 2.48 crore. The collection was Rs 60 lakh more than the last year.

While the collection was Rs 1,31,24,424 in the hundi at Hasanamba temple, it was Rs 12,18,329 in the hundi near Siddeshwara Swamy temple.

The temple has earned Rs 1,75,16,587 through the sales of entrance tickets of Rs 300 and Rs 1,000 and also from the sales of laddu prasad. The amount was deposited to Canara Bank and IDBI Bank.

It is said that the collection was more compared to the previous year, as the temple was open for 13 days. The jatra mahotsava started on October 17 and concluded on October 29.

More than 200 people, including 25 bank employees, 100 revenue department officials, 100 Scouts and Guides, Temple Administrator H L Nagaraj, Tahsildar Meghana, and Assistant Commissioner Naveen Bhat, participated in the counting process.

Besides cash, gold and silver, there were a number of letters in the offering boxes, seeking the blessings of Goddess Hasanamba. Banned notes, currencies of Israel, Sri Lanka and Singapore were found.

It may be mentioned that the temple had earned a highest revenue of Rs 4.15 crore in the year 2017.