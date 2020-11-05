Hasanamba temple opens for annual festival

The doors of the Hasanamba temple were opened for this year at 12.17 pm, after conducting all rituals, as per tradition, on Thursday. The temple would remain open till 2 pm on November 16.

The temple was opened after Narasimharaja, belonging to Arasu community, felled a banana stalk. Devotees rushed to collect a piece of the banana stalk, as it is believed to bring prosperity.

Though the district administration had restricted the entry of devotees in the wake of the Covid-19, hundreds of people had gathered in front of the temple. They also tried to enter the temple to have darshan of the deity of Goddess Hasanamba. However, they were stopped by the security personnel. There was tight police security around the temple.

Temple priests, District In-charge Minister K Gopalaiah, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy, MLAs, and other dignitaries had the darshan of the deity. The dignitaries will be allowed to the temple on the last day also, as per the temple authorities.

The district administration has placed LED screens at 10 places in the city to enable the devotees to have darshan of the deity. Arrangements are made for online darshan and sevas.

After the darshan, Minister Gopalaiah told the reporters that the lamps were glowing, when the doors of the sanctum sanctorum were opened. “I had the darshan of Hasanamba and prayed for a solution to the Covid pandemic,” he said.