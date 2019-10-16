Hasanamba temple to open from Oct 17 for 11 days

Hassan city is decorated with colourful illumination, buntings and banners, in view of the Hasanamba Jatra Mahotsava that begins on October 17 (Thursday). The temple will be opened up to October 29.

The district administration has made all arrangements for the festival, as thousands of devotees are expected to visit the temple, not only from Hassan, but also from other districts.

Entry for the public is restricted on the first and the last day. The devotees can visit the temple on 11 days this year. Drinking water, prasada distribution and toilet facility is made for the convenience of the devotees.

As per the custom and tradition, the festival is held after the full moon in the month of Ashwayuja in Kannada calendar. The festival will start with Nanjaraj Urs, a descendant of the Arasu community, felling the banana stalk. The doors of the sanctum sanctorum will be opened for the year on Thursday.

Cleaning

On the first day, the sanctum sanctorum would be cleaned and given a fresh coat of paint. The ornaments will be brought from the district treasury and adorned on the presiding deity. Hence, there will be no darshan for the public on the first day. They will be allowed to offer obeisance from early morning of October 18. The temple doors would be closed on October 29.

Puja and offering of naivedya to the deity has been limited to two hours every day and there will be no darshan during the time.

A chariot, depicting the story of Saptamatrukas and Hasanamba Ratha will travel in all seven taluks of the district from October 18. The puranas of the deity would be explained at prominent circles of towns and villages and, the artistes will render songs on Hasanamba.

Senior citizens and physically challenged persons would be allowed entry from the back of the temple. Temporary arrangements are made to protect the devotees from rain. Separate arrangements are made for the dignitaries to have darshan.

Tickets

The BM Road from Dairy Circle to NR Circle is cleaned up. A special team is formed for cleaning during the festival. Illumination is done on the temple premises, temple tower, BM Road, NR Circle, and DC’s office.

Tickets for direct darshan is Rs 1,000 and special entrance Rs 300. Those who are 70 years and above and physically challenged will be allowed direct and free darshan.

Siddeshwara Swami Chandra Mandala Rathotsava will be held at 10.30 pm on October 28.