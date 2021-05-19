Hassan: 111 villages infected, 122 containment zones

The number of Covid positive cases during the second wave has increased in the villages, that has become a cause for concern for the Hassan district administration. A surge in Covid cases is reported in 111 villages and the district administration has decided to declare them as containment zones and take strict action.

The number of containment zones in Arsikere taluk is 22, Arkalgud-18, Alur-3, Belur-23, Channarayapatna-41, Hassan-3 and Sakleshpur-12. The number of people, who have tested positive and are placed in home isolation is 11,621, according to the officials.

The positivity rate, which was 10% during the second week of April, has crossed 40% now. The positivity rate is high in villages, compared to urban areas. According to the Health department, the positivity rate is 44.68% and the death rate is 1.22%.

Most of the people, who were working in Bengaluru, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh have returned to their respective villages, as the second wave of Covid hit the country. As the quarantine system, that was adopted during the first wave was not followed, the people have become carriers and are spreading the infection to their family members and also others.

Those under home quarantine have not taken it seriously, infecting their family members.

With a four-day lockdown in place, it is alleged that gambling activities have increased in rural areas. The people gather on farms and fields for gambling, without wearing masks and neglect social distancing, allege Asha workers.

District In-charge Minister K Gopalaiah said that the officials have been directed to take all measures to prevent the spread of virus in rural areas.