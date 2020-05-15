Hassan: 7 more test positive for COVID-19

With seven more persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Hassan, the number of positive cases increased to 16, on Friday.

All have a travel history to Mumbai. While three are women, four are men. Patient (P) 996 is a 24-year-old woman and P-997 is seven-year-old boy. P-998 is a 33-year-old man. Similarly, P-1033 is 30-year-old man, P-1034 is 18-year-old woman. P-1035 is an eight-year-old boy and P-1036 is 30-year-old woman. All are being treated at the designated COVID hospital in Hassan.

It may be mentioned that the district, which was in the green zone, reported five cases on Tuesday.

The district administration has tightened the lockdown norms and all those coming from other states are being mandatorily quarantined. All five persons who tested positive on Tuesday have a travel history to Mumbai in Maharashtra.

The district administration has restricted the movement of inter-district vehicles also.