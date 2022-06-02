Hassan City Municipal Council member hacked to death

In a strange parallel, Nagaraj’s father H R Nagaraj was also murdered in a similar manner around 10 years ago

Gayathri V Raj
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Prashant Nagaraj, a Hassan City Municipal Council member, was hacked to death on Wednesday evening, according to police.

Nagaraj (40), who was a JD(S) member on the council, was on his way home on a two-wheeler when miscreants attacked him with lethal weapons and he was killed, police said.

Nagaraj was taken to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Police inspected the crime scene and began their investigation. The murder may have been due to personal enmity, police said.

Nagaraj's body will be taken for a procession through the city and the final rites will be conducted by the evening, according to sources.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Hassan district

