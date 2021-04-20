Hassan DC warns action against hike in price of sand, gravel

Deputy Commissioner R Girish warned of stern action against those hiking the price of gravel and sand in Hassan district.

Chairing a meeting of crusher owners here, the DC said that he is receiving a lot of complaints that the traders are increasing the prices of gravel and sand. The crusher owners should understand the problems of the public, while doing business, he said.

The DC warned that in case anyone is found of selling the materials at higher rates, stern action would be taken against them and licenses will be cancelled.

"There are complaints that the price of gravel and M Sand have been doubled after the district administration banned blasting of stones. Surprise inspections will be held. If anyone is found misusing the situation, they will be arrested," the DC warned.

The public may complain to the Mines and Geology office on 08172-29735, in case they come across unscientific hike in price of the materials, he said.

Addtional DC Kavitha Rajaram, Additional SP B N Nandini, Deputy Director for Mines and Geology Nagaraj and crusher owners participated in the meeting.