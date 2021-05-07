‘Hassan facing shortage of oxygen, bed, Remdesivir’

Hassan is among the districts facing a severe bed, oxygen and Remdesivir shortage, the district administration has said Friday.

In a letter to former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, Hassan DC R Girish has said the administration is hard-pressed for oxygen cylinders. There’s just one oxygen production unit in the district, with a capacity of producing 460 cylinders. There’s a deficit of 200 cylinders every day, he said.

His letter came in the wake of the JD(S) supremo complaining to the chief minister about government apathy in addressing the rising number of cases in Hassan.

The district has 22 hospitals, including seven taluk hospitals where covid treatment is being given. These hospitals put together require 672 oxygen cylinders per day. The refilling of oxygen has stopped in the existing two refilling units, as there is no supply of liquid oxygen. If this is set right, the oxygen problem in the district will be resolved, the DC said. The district is also facing a shortage of Remdesivir, he added.

Further, the district administration has given a proposal to the state government to expand the capacity of oxygen beds at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences. However, this proposal is pending with the government, according to the DC.

Earlier in the day, Deve Gowda had written to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa flagging concerns about the rising number of cases. Even though the CM had earlier assured that he would discuss it with the district incharge minister C N Ashwath Narayan and direct the district administration to take measures, there was no progress on this front, Gowda had said. “If this continues, it will be difficult to control the situation in the district,” the senior leader said in his letter.