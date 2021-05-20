Hassan: Four-day lockdown forces people to throng mkts

Hassan: Four-day lockdown forces people to throng markets

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Hassan,
  • May 20 2021, 22:12 ist
  • updated: May 20 2021, 22:18 ist
People throng in large numbers at a grocery shop in Hassan on Thursday. DH Photo

With the district administration enforcing the four-day lockdown a week, across Hassan district, from Thursday, there was heavy rush in the city markets, with people buying essential items, in the morning.

In an effort to combat the rising Covid cases in Hassan district, District In-charge Minister K Gopalaiah had recently announced that Hassan will go into complete four-day lockdown.

The shops, selling essential items, have been given permission to do business on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 6 am to 10 am. The other four days, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, there will be total lockdown in Hassan district.

Kabbinakere vegetable market has been shifted to the city bus stand. There was heavy rush at markets to buy vegetables. There was no social distancing. The situation was similar at grocery stores also. The markets all over the district were crowded and vehicular density was more.

