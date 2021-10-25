Hassan girl to serve UN Peacekeeping Force

M B Preethi, a native of Bettasathenahalli, in Holenarasipur taluk, has been selected for the United Nations Peacekeeping operations.
Preethi has been serving the Indian Army as the Commandant for the last eight years. She is the only woman from Hassan district serving the Army.
Preethi became eligible to serve the UN Army by excelling in the Army rifle shooting contest. She is the only woman selected from Karnataka. After becoming eligible to the United Nations Army, she will be serving the peacekeeping force.
