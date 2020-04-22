Hassan has suffered Rs 97.21 crore crop loss: H D Revanna

“As fruits and vegetables were left unsold due to the lockdown, the district has suffered a loss of around Rs 97.21 crore,” said MLA H D Revanna.

The farmers should be paid compensation, either under Central or State Disaster Management Relief Fund, he stressed.

Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, Revanna said, “Vegetables were grown on 3,256 hectare, fruits on 591 hectare and flowers on 135 hectare. Besides, sugarcane was cultivated on 2,400 hectare area.”

The juice variety cane, grown on 800 acres, has been left unharvested. Reports have been availed from the Agriculture and Horticulture departments and it would be submitted to the district administration soon, he said.

“The price of vegetables, fruits and other food items have been hiked and middlemen and traders are earning profits. I visited Holenarasipur market and listened to the problems faced by the farmers,” Revanna said.

“I purchased onions, garlic, tur dal, sugar and cooking oil from them directly and sold it through Milk Producers Cooperative unions, and other organisations, below market price. The government can also follow this method for the benefit of farmers,” he suggested.

If the government is facing a financial crunch to buy agricultural produce directly from farmers, why is it beginning new development works? When the government does not have money for development works in Hassan, how could it release funds for other districts? he asked.