Hassan leads with 21 cases; Mandya 8

On Wednesday, 21 new Covid positive cases were confirmed in Hassan district, while it is eight cases from Mandya. Hassan recorded the highest of 21 cases on May 20, taking the total to 53 cases. Out of 21 cases in Hassan, eight were female and 13 male. While 20 cases have a travel history of Mumbai, Maharashtra, one woman has a travel history of Vishakapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. All are being treated at the Covid hospital in Hassan.

Mandya reported eight positive cases on Wednesday. This includes six female and two male, all having a travel history of Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Mandya has been reporting a spurt in cases since a couple of days, and is placed second in the Covid tally, with 168 cases. Bengaluru Urban is in the first slot, with 250 cases. It was eight cases on Wednesday.

However, the number of positive cases was less compared to Tuesday, which recorded a highest of 71 cases, creating panic among the people.

Three people were discharged on Wednesday and the total number of people discharged is 24. The are 144 active cases in Mandya district.