Hassan monkey killing: 15 taken into custody

The Police and Forest department, on Sunday took to custody more than 15 people from a village in Hassan taluk for inquiry in connection with the mass killing of monkeys.

According to police sources, the people of the village decided to get rid of the monkeys, as the simians were destroying coconut, arecanut and banana crops in the village.

While the police took five persons into custody, the Forest personnel took 12 into their custody. It is also suspected that a couple has been involved in the mass killing of the monkeys. The villagers had contacted the couple, who were used in catching monkeys, and asked their help to get rid of the animals.

The couple came to their village and started feeding the monkeys daily. Later, they caught and killed them, it is said.

The Karnataka High Court on Friday initiated a suo motu PIL over the “massacre of monkeys” in Hassan district.

Taking cognisance of media reports, including the one published in DH, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka termed the incident as disturbing.