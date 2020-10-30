Hassan Police nab murder accused within 24 hours

Hassan police have been successful in cracking a murder case of a youth within 24 hours. They have arrested three persons in connection with the murder, including his wife, on Thursday.

Dinesh, the youth from Laksmipura Hebbal village, was murdered and his charred body was found in a burnt car on Kengeri Road, near Mattanavile in Channarayapatna taluk of the Hassan district on Wednesday.

The police, who began a probe based on the engine number of the car, arrested Dinesh's wife Abhilasha, 22, her father Manjunath, 55, and her brother Basavaraju, 21, said Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda.

According to police, Dinesh, who was working as a car driver in Bengaluru, was married to Abhilasha four years ago. But, recently, Dinesh married another woman, which led to a family dispute.

Abhilasha, who planned to murder Dinesh, invited him to her house in Bengaluru on October 27. She made Dinesh consume liquor and later murdered him with the help of father and brother.

Later, they placed the body in the car and travelled to Mattanavile village. They doused the car with petrol and set it ablaze, said Police.