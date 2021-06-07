Hassan priest marries physically-challenged woman

A priest from Hassan district tied the nuptial knot with a physically challenged woman in Hosanagar taluk.

A P Prakash, son of H S Vijaya, of Arasikere in Hassan district married Ashalatha at Ittakki village in Sorab taluk of the district in a simple wedding ceremony. The woman was born with Phocomelia disease. It is a condition that involves malformations of human arms and legs. It is an extremely rare congenital disorder involving malformation of the limbs. It can be inherited as part of a genetic syndrome. Phocomelia can also be caused by maternal exposure to certain drugs (such as thalidomide) during pregnancy. There is no specific treatment for phocomelia. Both of Ashalatha's hands did not grow and she has only two fingers.

She is the youngest daughter of the couple Gopal Achar and Sharadamma. Farming is the main occupation of the family. They have a small portion of land.

Her three elder sisters have no such physical disabilities. Though she found it difficult initially to write anything, braving all the odds, she completed an undergraduate course successfully. After graduation, she searched for employment in various departments of the government, but she did not manage to get a job. At present, she is working in Mudugoppa gram panchayat in Hosanagar taluk.