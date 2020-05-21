Hassan sees 13 COVID-19 +ve cases, Mandya reports 15

Hassan reports 13 new COVID-19 +ve cases; Mandya sees 15 fresh infections

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Hassan/Mandya,
  • May 21 2020, 15:16 ist
  • updated: May 21 2020, 15:16 ist
Representative image.

Hassan recorded 13 more fresh COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday. With this, the total number of positive cases has increased to 66.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Out of 13 new cases, 11 have a travel history to Mumbai and two are from other places in Maharashtra. This includes 10 male and three female patients.

The Mandya district continued to report a spurt in COVID-19 cases with 15 more fresh cases being recorded on Thursday. This includes 10 male and five female.

While 11 patients have a travel history to Mumbai, three patients have a contact history with P869. Contact tracing is on for one patient.

The total number of cases in the district stands at 183.

All are being treated at the designated hospitals in their respective districts.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Hassan
Mandya
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Lockdown: Mumbai's street food business in jeopardy

Lockdown: Mumbai's street food business in jeopardy

Do kids spread COVID-19? Risks as schools eye reopening

Do kids spread COVID-19? Risks as schools eye reopening

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

World carbon pollution falls 17% during COVID-19 crisis

World carbon pollution falls 17% during COVID-19 crisis

 