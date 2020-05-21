Hassan sees 13 COVID-19 +ve cases, Mandya reports 33

Hassan reports 13 new COVID-19 +ve cases; Mandya sees 33 fresh infections

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Hassan/Mandya,
  • May 21 2020, 15:16 ist
  • updated: May 21 2020, 21:51 ist
Representative image.

Hassan recorded 13 more fresh COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday. With this, the total number of positive cases has increased to 66.

Out of 13 new cases, 11 have a travel history to Mumbai and two are from other places in Maharashtra. This includes 10 male and three female patients.

The Mandya district continued to report a spurt in COVID-19 cases with 33 fresh cases being recorded on Thursday. This includes 10 male and five female.

While 11 patients have a travel history to Mumbai, three patients have a contact history with P869. Contact tracing is on for one patient.

The total number of cases in the district stands at 201.

All are being treated at the designated hospitals in their respective districts.

