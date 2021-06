A woman allegedly killed her toddler and ended her life at Anemahal village in the taluk recently.

Prajwala (26), wife of Mohan, is the deceased. She had allegedly strangled her two-year-old daughter Sadhwi to death and later hanged herself from the ceiling fan, according to the police.

It is said that Mohan was Prajwala's second husband. The town police have registered a case.